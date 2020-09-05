The Salvation Army’s annual “Coats for Kids” collection drive is underway through Oct. 16. Distribution will begin Oct. 5 by appointment only and will continue through October, while supplies last.
The initial drop-off site is the Salvation Army Church, 1105 S. Waugh St., but additional sites will be announced at a later date.
The greatest need is for infant, toddler and youth-size coats.
To be a sponsor or for more information, call The Salvation Army at 765-456-3846.
