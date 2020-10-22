The Salvation Army is hiring bell ringers for the 2020 Red Kettle Season. The Red Kettle is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year to support social services in Howard County.
Apply in person at the Salvation Army office, 1105 S. Waugh St., Kokomo. A valid photo ID and Social Security card are required. Bell ringing starts the first week in November and runs through Christmas Eve. For more information, call 765-456-3846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.