The Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids collection drive continues through Oct. 16. The greatest need is for infant, toddler and youth-size coats for boys and girls.
Drop-off sites are The Salvation Army, 1105 S. Waugh St.; Gorman & Bunch, 1499 S. Dixon Road; Jarrell Family Dentistry, 5111 Clinton Drive; Jarrell Orthodontics, 314 E. Alto Road; and First Farmers Bank & Trust locations at 501 W. Lincoln Road, 410 Flint Way, 2041 N. Reed Road, 112 S. California St. in Galveston, and 160 W. Main St. in Russiaville.
Distribution is underway by appointment only every Monday and Tuesday in October at The Salvation Army, 1105 S. Waugh St.
To be eligible for the coat distribution, you must be a Howard County resident and bring a photo identification for all adults; proof of address; Social Security card, birth certificate or Medicaid card for each child. To apply for Christmas food for households with children, you must also have proof of income and expenses for the last 30 days.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 765-456-3846.
