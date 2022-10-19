The Salvation Army Kokomo office is accepting applications for bell ringers. Full or part-time flexible hours are available, according to a news release from Salvation Army officials. Apply in person from 9-11 a.m. or 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday at 1105 S. Waugh St., Kokomo.
The Salvation Army Kokomo is also seeking volunteer bell ringers for the 2022 Christmas season. Volunteer bell ringers raise money for social services for Howard County throughout the coming year. Volunteers may sign up online at registertoring.com or call the office.
The Salvation Army is also accepting applications for Christmas food for households with children.
The Salvation Army is continuing its annual coat give-away through Nov. 22.
Anyone interested may call the office at 765-456-3846 to make an appointment.
