The Salvation Army bell-ringing season is underway at Kroger on North Dixon Road, Kroger at Maple Crest Plaza, Rural King, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby. The need for bell ringers is great. These local merchants have graciously agreed to allow ringing at their locations in support of Salvation Army assistance programs.
You may sign up to ring the bell for the community by visiting registertoring.com, calling 765-456-3845 or emailing nancy.harris@usc.salvationarmy.org.
