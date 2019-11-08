The Salvation Army is again teaming up with Walmart for its Nationwide Toy Drive on Nov. 9 and 10. Volunteers and community members will help with the toy collection.
Walmart shoppers will receive a list of toys and other gifts that are most often requested by families enrolled in the local Salvation Army Christmas assistance program. They are then able to shop for these items and drop them off in specially marked boxes in the front of the Walmart store.
The goal of the event is to provide Christmas gifts for Hoosier children in need across the state. These gifts can include toys, bicycles, clothing, books, and games.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years to meet needs in their local communities. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services to help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
Families served by Salvation Army Christmas assistance programs like Angel Tree and Toy Shop would otherwise struggle to provide Christmas gifts for their children. All donations made at the Walmart Toy Drive will remain in the local community.
