Now through Sept. 1, Samaritan Caregivers will be selling mums to help support local seniors.
Various sizes are available for purchase, including 9” for $10, 10” hanging baskets for $22 and 12” for $22. Colors available are red, yellow, orange and purple.
Order forms are available on the Samaritan Caregivers Facebook page or at the office, 2705 S. Berkley Road Suite 3C. Orders can also be placed by calling 765-453-7611 and card payment can be taken over the phone.
Mums will be available for pick up in the First Nazarene parking lot, 2734 S. Washington St., Wednesday, Sept. 21 from noon to 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.