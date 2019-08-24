Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Calvary Baptist Church
The Jubilees (Warren and Kathy Johnson, David and Kristy Birnell) will perform at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 during the Gospel Hour at 1967 W. Boulevard. A love offering will be taken.
The group, from Peru, began singing in 2000 at the Northern Gospel Singing Convention in Marion, Indiana, winning the talent search contest. Singing at local churches allowed them to make their first recording in 2001. Since then they have made five more recordings in Nashville, Tennessee. They have traveled from Canada to the Bahamas.
Calvary Baptist has begun a monthly modern worship that runs the fourth Sunday at 6:03 p.m. The service features contemporary music and a short message. A freewill offering is taken.
First Friends Meeting
The church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will serve a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The dinner will be a fundraiser for the Peace Scholarship Committee, which awards annual scholarships to area high school students.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle sundaes are $4. Meals for children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50 and children younger than 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound, and menu items are also available by the quart and by the pint. Carry-outs are available.
Fountain of Life Worship Center
Bishop Charles E Glenn will be preaching from the theme, “Your Famine Is Over,” using 1 Kings 7:7-9 during the 10:30 a.m. worship celebration at 611 E. Jackson St.
At the end of the service, Glenn will be blessing bread, water and olive oil to be used as anointing oil. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499. If there is no answer, please leave a message.
Highland Park Church
The church, 516 W. Sycamore St., is offering a series, “Get Rolling with Romans,” at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 20. Pastor Ed Vasicek will share the Jewish roots of Paul’s teachings in Romans as the series progresses, covering Romans 1-5. All are welcome.
At 6:30 p.m. most Sundays, the church offers a study group looking at Vasicek’s first book, “The Midrash Key.” The study will demonstrate how many of Jesus’ teachings are expositions of Old Testament passages or address the matters debated by the rabbis in first-century Judaism. Regular participants are given free copies, or a copy can be purchased online at Amazon.com. Participants can attend without a book if they prefer. If not in contact with church events schedules, check with the church to make sure the study is on by calling 765-452-1779.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
Rusty Nail Crossing will be featured during 5th Saturday Night Singing at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at 12080 W. 100 North (Indiana 22 West).
Kokomo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Vincent Jones, a Howard County Gulf War veteran and author, will share his experiences with a presentation, “Insights of a Homeless Veteran,” at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at 800 S. Market St.
The public is welcome to attend.
Morning Star Church
“Why the Government Can’t Save You” will be the sermon title during the traditional worship at 8:45 a.m. and modern worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 2900 E. Markland Ave.
Visit mscKokomo.com for more information.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
A fall craft bazaar is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the church, 602 W. Superior St.
A few booth spaces are available for $30. Call 765-452-6591 or 765-437-3578 for more information
Russiaville Friends Church
Tom Zobrist, father of Chicago Cubs player Ben Zobrist, will speak Sunday at the church, 270 E. Main St. Seating is limited to the first 200 people.
His free presentation at 6 p.m. will focus on his book, “Look What God Can Do,” which describes how Ben was led to play baseball straight from high School. It also will discuss the role a parent plays when a child is choosing a college.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
Craft vendors may apply for the St. Luke’s United Methodist’s Angel Attic Bazaar, which will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12.
Booth rental is $30, and an application may be obtained by calling 765-210-2846 or the church office at 765-453-0555.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be parked in the St. Patrick parking lot alongside North Washington Street from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
All blood types are needed, especially type O and type O negative blood. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, by downloading the free American Red Cross blood donor app, or they may simply stop by the bloodmobile Sept. 3. The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
Baptist Temple
Robert Moore will perform a series of organ recitals through August at the church, Seventh Street and Broadway in Logansport. The programs last approximately 30 minutes and begin at 4 p.m.
“Music from Opera” will be the theme Aug. 30.
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Desire of All Nations” at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400. A map to the church building and other resources can be found at www.curtisvillechristianchurch.org .
Goldsmith United Methodist Church
The church will serve a whole-hog sausage dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at 7085 W. 100 South, Tipton.
The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available, and the church is handicap accessible.
The meal includes whole-hog sausage patty/sandwich, cheese potato casserole, green beans, applesauce, dessert and drink.
Proceeds will go toward church maintenance. Call 765-963-2403 or 765-963-5792.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Grammy and Dove Award-winning Christian artist John Michael Talbot will perform at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 in Tipton High School Auditorium, 619 S. Main St. The cost is $25 for general seating and $50 for a VIP package. Proceeds will benefit St. John’s building fund.
To order tickets, go to www.stjohnstipton.com.
