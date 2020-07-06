GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is inviting teens to participate in a selfie scavenger hunt during the Summer Reading Program. Register by July 24 and then pick up an activity bag between July 27 and 31.
Travel around Greentown locating the designated items. Snap a selfie and post it to the library’s Facebook page. Each picture is worth one point. Those with the highest points will win prizes. Winners will be announced on Aug. 3.
For more information, call 765-628-3534.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.