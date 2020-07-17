The Literacy Coalition will sponsor “A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scavenger Hunt” to raise funds to help adults improve their literacy skills.
Loosely based on the 1963 film “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Literacy Coalition office, 901 S. Courtland Ave. The cost is $50 per entry. Anyone with a car and an insured, licensed driver can enter a team of as many people as the car will hold. Teams will advance as they solve clues.
To register, stop by the coalition office to pay the entry fee, or text MADHUNT to 41444 to pay by card.
