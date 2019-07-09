With the approach of a new school year, the Kokomo Rescue Mission, in partnership with Crossroads Community Church, other area churches and donors, is planning a Back-to-School Giveaway the week of July 15 to 19.
Income-qualified members of the community are invited to “shop” with their 5- to 18-year-old students, who are entering kindergarten through 12th grade, for a new pair of school shoes, new socks, and new undergarments. The Back-to-School Giveaway will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at 321 W. Mulberry St. In addition, students may also qualify to receive a clothing voucher for gently used clothing at the Care & Share Store.
To qualify, applicants must bring photo identification, proof of income, birth dates and either a birth certificate or Social Security card for every child in the household ages 5 to 18, in grades kindergarten through 12. All children receiving assistance must be present.
For more information, call the mission at 765-456-3838 or visit the events page at kokomorescuemission.org/events.
