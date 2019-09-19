Christmas is coming, and the Howard County Historical Society needs volunteer hosts to greet visitors to the Seiberling Mansion during the holiday season. Volunteers are needed afternoons on weekends and evenings during the week at the mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St.
The Historical Society is hosting a recruitment fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Elliott House, adjacent to the mansion. Long-term volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. Parking is available off Walnut Street.
The Seiberling’s regular hours of operation are 1 to 4 p.m., with holiday hours of 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 765-452-4314.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.