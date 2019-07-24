Area Five Agency on Aging has announced meals for August in Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash Counties:
Aug. 1, pizza, tossed salad, peas, peaches and milk.
Aug. 2, ham and beans, spinach, fruit cobbler, corn muffin and milk.
Aug. 5, pasta with meal sauce, tossed salad, corn, ice cream cup, breadstick and milk.
Aug. 6, pulled pork, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon applesauce, fruit cocktail, bun and milk.
Aug. 7, baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, pudding, wheat bread and milk.
Aug. 8, smoked sausage, sauerkraut, seasoned potatoes, pears, bun and milk.
Aug. 9, meal sites closed.
Aug. 12, chicken salad, sliced tomatoes, bean salad, oatmeal crème pie, croissant and milk.
Aug. 13, baked fish, macaroni and cheese, country-blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bun and milk.
Aug. 14, chicken patty, baby bakers, broccoli with cheese, poke cake, bun and milk.
Aug. 15, sausage patty, potatoes O’Brien, peaches, cinnabar, biscuit and milk.
Aug. 16, country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, strawberries, wheat bread and milk.
Aug. 19, sliced ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes with zucchini, fruit salad, roll and milk.
Aug. 20, sloppy Joes, potato wedges, Key Largo vegetables, frozen fruit, bun and milk.
Aug. 21, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, juice, wheat bread and milk.
Aug. 22, grilled chicken, seasoned potatoes, peas, peaches, wheat bread and milk.
Aug. 23, meal sites closed.
Aug. 26, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, fiesta corn, tortilla chips, fig bar and milk.
Aug. 27, baked chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, cinnamon applesauce, mini loaf, wheat bread and milk.
Aug. 28, barbecued ribette, cheesy potatoes, cauliflower, gingerbread cookie, bun and milk.
Aug. 29, chicken strips, tossed salad, watermelon, cookie, roll and milk.
Aug. 30, ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, strawberries/blueberries, fruit delight bar, bun and milk.
