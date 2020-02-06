Families may join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for a sensory-friendly film showing. The lights are up and the volume turned down to encourage attendees to get up, dance, walk, shout, or sing.
Due to a licensing agreement, the library cannot publish the title of the movie, but the title is available by calling 765-457-3242.
The next sensory-friendly movie matinee will be at 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
