All women of the Kokomo Community are invited to an ecumenical “A Gathering of Women: Carols, Candles, and Communion” from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec 2 in the sanctuary of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St.
It offers a worship time for all women in the community to gather in preparation to calm themselves and to welcome the coming of Christ again into their hearts and homes. Please make dessert reservations at www.firstepc.com.
