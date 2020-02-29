Shiloh plans March breakfast Feb 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Shiloh United Methodist Church will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 14 at 5741 W. 100 North. A freewill offering will be accepted. Menu items are pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Breakfast Gravy Food Gastronomy Shiloh United Methodist Church Offering Sausage Egg North Recommended for you Best of Kokomo 2019 The votes have been counted. See who won Best of Kokomo 2019. Click here for more PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Couple beaten, burned in confinement incidentsThe Shepherd's Shack: Kokomo teen launches dog product business despite physical obstaclesInmates far outnumber beds in Howard CountyCourt upholds murder conviction in UAW shooting caseShowered in love: Kokomo Facebook group helps teacher surprise teen mom with baby showerParents seek changes in school district's bullying policyPeru woman accused of home improvement fraudGIRLS BB: NW tops Penn for spot in State FinalsLocal officials prepare for coronavirusTipton County opens new jail Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
