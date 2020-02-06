Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 6, 2020 @ 3:11 pm
Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 200 North, will serve a community breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Menu items include pancakes, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy.
