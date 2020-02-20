The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers a variety of Genealogy Short Classes. Each provides a brief overview of popular topics. The classes are designed to give the researcher the tools to continue his or her study of family history – or history in general. Hands-on time is included in each class.
Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
Genealogy Short Classes are from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St. Here are the March dates and topics:
• March 5, Ancestry Library Edition
• March 12, Finding Your Military Ancestor
• March 19, What is DNA?
• March 26, The Howard County Memory Project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.