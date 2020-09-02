Jarrell Dentistry will host its seventh annual free dental care day called “Smiles for Vets.”
Smiles for Vets will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Jarrell will provide dental procedures such as health screenings, cleanings, extractions, fillings and emergency care.
Smiles for Vets is a charity event that Dr. Melissa Jarrell and her team started as a way to give back to those who have given so much. “We can never pay back the debt that is owed to these men and women who have fought selflessly and bravely for our nation,” she said.
Wanting to share her passion for dentistry, Jarrell thought what better way to honor veterans than to give away what she loves to do: dentistry.
The Jarrell team, along with area colleagues and local dentists, volunteer their time and services for this event. Over the years the event has grown, allowing Jarrell to reach more veterans and provide more services for them.
Free dental care is first come, first served, at 5111 Clinton Drive (just off Indiana 931, next to Texas Roadhouse). For more information or to learn how you can help, call 765-453-4369 or visit www.jarrelldentistry.com.
