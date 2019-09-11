The Central Indiana Snowmobile Club will have its first meeting of the season Sept. 19 at Pizza Hut, 710 S. Reed Road. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. in the basement meeting room.
Individuals and families interested in joining are invited to attend. Membership is $15 per family. The group is a not-for-profit registered club with the state of Indiana.
For more information, call Morgan Walden, club president, at 765-432-0962.
