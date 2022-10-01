Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union is working to address domestic violence by contributing to the local shelter.
A study from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that 42.5% of Indiana women and 27.9% of Indiana men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking at some point during their lives.
This issue has been one that Solidarity has been focused on since its inception, according to a recent news release from company officials. Solidarity has always been a strong supporter of the Family Service Association and domestic violence shelter, the news release noted.
“Solidarity has been a loyal partner to the Family Service Association’s Domestic Violence Shelter for many years,” Tracy Martino of the Family Service Association said in a statement. “We are thankful for their continued support with sponsorships, donations and advocacy.”
Beginning Monday, Solidarity will be accepting donated items for the domestic violence shelter. Requested donations include ethnic hair products, dish towels, washcloths, towels, pillows, hairbrushes, twin sheet sets, pillowcases, white t-shirts of any size, sweatpants of any size and twin mattress covers. Donations will be accepted at both Solidarity branches, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, and 214 N. Dixon Road.
According to NCADV, up to 99% of domestic violence victims experience economic abuse during an abusive relationship, and finances are one of the most often cited reasons for staying in these relationships.
“We know economic or financial abuse plays a major role in the safety of people in abusive situations and we want our members, employees and the communities we serve to know that we are committed locally to the fight against domestic violence,” said Amy Benner, president and CEO of Solidarity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.