Kokomo Creation Care will present a program by Alexis Lewis, speaker for the FCA Recycling Program, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
The group also will hear a report by members who attended Renewable Energy Day at the Statehouse.
Kokomo Creation Care is a regional affiliate of Hoosier Interfaith Power and Light, which is part of the national IPL organization. People of faiths and individuals who are looking for ways to be better stewards of Earth’s resources are welcome. Fellowship begins at 6:45 p.m.
