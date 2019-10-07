Angels’ Attic bazaar, craft show and chicken and noodle dinner is planned for Oct. 12 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 Southway Blvd. E. Booths will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Booth rental is available by calling 765-210-2846. Among the items for sale are baked goods, homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls, Treasures and Trinkets, books, gently used jewelry and homemade crafts.
The cost of the meal is $9 for adults and $3 for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.
All proceeds will go to local missions and church ministries.
