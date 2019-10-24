The bloodmobile will be parked in the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot alongside North Washington Street from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. All blood types are needed, especially type O.
Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App., or simply stopping by the bloodmobile to donate.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types, and blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
