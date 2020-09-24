Kindergarteners through sixth-graders are invited to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to celebrate National Pasta Month. Those who attend will create a stained glass art project using pasta.
The Stained Glass Pasta Art for Kids program will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, at the library Annex, 305 E. Mulberry St., directly east of the Main Branch.
Please wear a mask. Art is messy, so dress for a mess. Registration is required. Call 765-626-0830 beginning Sept. 28 to register.
