Duke Energy customers will see their electricity rate increase over the next two years.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved an annual revenue increase of $146 million, according to a Monday press release from the commission. That is less than Duke Energy’s original request of $395 million and its later revised request of $362 million. The former, if approved, would have increased the average customer’s bill by as much as $23 a month.
It’s unclear how much customers will see their bill increase based on the new approved revenue increase, though Kerwin Olson, executive director of consumer advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition, told the Indianapolis Star it will likely be 6% or more.
The approved increase will be implemented in two phases: one in 2020 and the remainder in 2021.
According to the release, the commission “implemented various rate mitigation measures to reduce the impact of Duke’s proposed rate increase,” including reducing the return the company receives on its capital investments.
The rate increase is the utility’s first in 15 years, though customers have seen increases in their bill due to the numerous add-ons.
