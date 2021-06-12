Steel Parts Manufacturing, Inc. is laying off more than 100 of its employees, according to a recent filing made by the company.
The company, whose plant is located at 801 Berryman Pike, will let go 107 of its employees, according to a WARN notice filed late last month, due to "unfavorable business circumstances beyond our control."
The layoffs, according to the WARN notice, will take place during the first two weeks of August and are expected to be permanent.
Steel Parts Manufacturing produces parts for automatic transmission, engine mounts and suspension systems, according to its website.
