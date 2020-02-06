Kokomo Area Creation Care, an affiliate of Hoosier Interfaith Power and Light, will have a presentation from Don Cree, the City of Kokomo storm water manager, at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
Cree spent 12 years working for Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District as a resource conservationist before serving as storm water manager for the City of Kokomo for the last 14 years. His position oversees many varied aspects of erosion control, including flood zone projects, and diagnosing problems and coming up with repairs for existing storm sewer systems, as well as designing and managing the construction of new storm sewers.
Cree will be talking about his work and focusing on storm water issues, including the separation of storm water from wastewater, as well as flood zone projects.
The group provides programs that focus on making better use of resources to improve the wellbeing of all creation. Meetings are free and open to all individuals, as well as faith communities.
