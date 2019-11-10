SHARPSVILLE — “A Summer Place” will have its 18th annual Christmas event Dec. 5 through 8, Dec. 12 through 15 and Dec. 18 through 20, 2019. The 1950s-themed town is located at 4190 N. Indiana 19, Sharpsville (4.5 miles south of Indiana 26 on Indiana 19 in Tipton County, west side of road).
The price of admission is $18 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. All proceeds benefit A Home for Every Child Foundation. The cost of admission is tax deductible and includes a 1950s-style meal in Angel’s Diner consisting of a cheeseburger, fries, soda and banana split. It also includes a Christmas movie and popcorn in the movie theater. The dinner seatings are at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on select evenings, followed by the Christmas movie showing for that time.
The movies to be shown are: “A Christmas Story,” “Christmas Vacation,” “Elf,” “It Happened on 5th Avenue,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “The Polar Express” and “White Christmas.” Call for the movie schedule.
Reservations are required and limited. To register, contact “A Summer Place” at 765-963-5943. For more information, please visit www.asummerplace.org.
