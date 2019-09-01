The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Brittany Allison Hicks and Jordan Shaffer, Kokomo.
Dakota Mason James VanWinkle and Katrina Darlene Stickels, Kokomo.
Devon E. Wright and Dresden L. Moxley, Kokomo.
Westley Logan Johnson and Caitlyn Dawn Kickerhoff, Kokomo.
Wesley Dean Arnold Buckner, Kokomo, and Lacelund Brooke Dunn, Muncie.
Garrett M. Sickles and Kathryn A. Hislope, Kokomo.
Michaela Janae Walters, Indianapolis, and Trey Dakota Morris, Kokomo.
Travis Nathan Lee and Ashley Dawn Howard, Kokomo.
Michael Timothy Vas and Ashlee Elizabeth Salyer, Kokomo.
Micah Linden Thompson and Ashley Carol Knight, Kokomo.
Jason D. Rinehart II and Hope G. Parigen, Kokomo.
Benjamin L. Creason and Alison N. Reed, Russiaville.
Everett E. Allen and Rochelle L. Diveley, Kokomo.
Brian A. Reese-Schroeter and Regina L. Dillman, Kokomo.
Geoffrey Alan Hill and Darla Mae Waite, Oakford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.