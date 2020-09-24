Because the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library switched to a new online catalog, patrons will need to call or drop by one of the three locations to change their password and PIN. The library apologizes for this inconvenience and thanks patrons for their patience and understanding during this time of transition to a new system that will allow better service.
• KHCPL Main, 765-457-3242, option 3, 4, or 5.
• KHCPL South, 765-453-4150.
• KHCPL Russiaville, 765-883-5112.
