The Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America, has partnered with Mental Health America and North Central Health Services to offer a free online symposium titled, “Keeping Kids Healthy; Ensuring We Keep Kids Healthy and Safe During This Pandemic and Beyond” at 7 p.m. April 9.
The symposium is designed for parents/guardians to receive coaching, advice, best methods, and resources to ensure they are equipped to navigate these unprecedented times (and beyond) with their children.
Panelists will include Ben Blumenberg, scout executive/CEO of the Sagamore Council; Brandi Christiansen, president/CEO of Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region; Stephanie Long, FHCSE, president/CEO of North Central Health Services; Erika Echelbarger, director of student services for Western School Corp.; and Dr. William B. Murray, physician at Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Join the symposium at zoom.us/j/252964306. The symposium will be streamed on the Sagamore Council, BSA Facebook page as well. This symposium is open to the public.
