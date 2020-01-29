Third- through seventh-graders can improve their science, technology, engineering, and/or math skills at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
They may participate in STEM challenges from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, and 27. They will also check out the library’s new technology, including 3D printers and virtual reality space.
Digital Divers is a program where children can play and experiment with technologies that emphasize STEM skills. We give tours upon request, too.
Digital Divers is sponsored by Aptiv, The SIA Foundation, Friends of the Library, and a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Indiana State Library. Digital Divers is an adaptation of the Digital Climbers program created by Muncie Public Library.
