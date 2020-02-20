United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties and Community First Bank provide free tax preparation software to community members at the bank’s downtown location, 201 W. Sycamore St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are excited to offer another free tax preparation option to our community through this partnership with Community First Bank,” said Cheryl Graham, community resource director at United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties. “We are excited to see this program grow, and that United Way continues to work hard at finding new solutions to help empower our community to become more financially stable.”
Community First Bank is offering a free, self-service tax preparation service at the downtown location, thanks to a United Way and Internal Revenue Service partnership. The tax preparation service has no income restrictions and will be open on a first come, first served basis in the bank lobby. No appointments are necessary.
The software allows for easy E-filing of state and federal taxes. Questions about the tax preparation service can be directed toward United Way at 765-450-7619. More information can be found at https://unitedwayhoco.org/community-first-bank-taxes/.
