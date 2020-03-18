All tax preparation appointments at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library through the AARP TaxAide service are canceled at this time.
Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the Kokomo Howard-County Public Library is closed until April 20 and the AARP Foundation has suspended this tax service until further notice.
At this time, the deadline to file taxes is April 15. If the IRS extends the deadline for taxes and if tax service at the library is able to resume after April 20, information on how to schedule an appointment will appear in local news sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.