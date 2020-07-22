This Sunday, TCC is donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as a part of its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This year will mark more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched.
Sunday July 26, 1-4 p.m., families of Indiana are invited to visit their local TCC stores to pick up backpacks for their children, while supplies last.
Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees.
The TCC Verizon retailer at 2020 Markland Ave., in front of the Kokomo Walmart, will be participating.
Each TCC store is donating up to 180 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
