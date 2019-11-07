CARMEL — Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized wireless retailer, announced it will recognize veterans at nearly 550 of its TCC stores in honor of Veterans Day.
From Nov. 9 through Nov. 11, each participating TCC location, including the Kokomo store at 2020 E. Markland Ave., will host a Veterans Appreciation Event to honor veterans for their service. Employees will be on-site to answer questions about service contracts and identify qualifying promotions.
Each veteran who attends the event will receive a TCC water bottle, along with other giveaway items. Veterans will also have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.
“This is our third annual Veterans Rock event, and we are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing deserving service men and women in communities across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “This initiative is just a small token of our gratitude for those who have served, and we look forward to putting a smile on their faces.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.