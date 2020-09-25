The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is having technical problems and is closing all locations today, Sept. 25. Some online services might not be accessible.
The library will open the South Branch for the Kindermusik program and the Russiaville location for the Good Neighbor program.
The library is working to fix the issue and apologizes for the inconvenience. Watch social media for updates as to when the library can reopen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.