GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is inviting teens to get up a little early for a breakfast book club on Oct. 14 that will feature Chris Grabenstein’s novel, “The Crossroads.”
This is the story of a crazed killer who caused an accident that took the lives of 40 people before his car hit a tree, killing him. Now his evil spirit inhabits the tree.
The book club will gather at 7:30 a.m. for discussion and a provided breakfast. Call 765-628-3534 for registration and information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.