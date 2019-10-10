The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board is looking for volunteers. The group advises the teen librarian on how to make the library a more teen-friendly place by suggesting programs, events, books, and lock-in activities.
Those in seventh through 12th grades who are interested in getting involved with the library (and logging volunteer hours in the process) are asked to call the teen librarian at 765-626-0818.
The Teen Advisory Board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
