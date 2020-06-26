GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is offering a “Games & Grub” program on Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the adult/teen branch of the Library aimed toward teens and tweens.
Weather permitting, a free picnic-style meal will be served outside. Games and activities will be available. If inclement weather occurs, the program will be moved inside.
Attendees may enter their name in a drawing to win a prize at each Wednesday program.
It is helpful to the planners if attendees register at 765-628-3534.
