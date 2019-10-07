BUNKER HILL — Pipe Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a tenderloin dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at 339 W. Pearl St., Bunker Hill. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for children 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
There will be breaded and grilled tenderloins, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, orange drink, sweetened and unsweetened tea, and desserts.
Proceeds will go toward firefighting equipment and station maintenance.
