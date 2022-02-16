Third House 04.jpg

This May 12, 2021, file photo shows, from left, State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, with Third House session moderator Kirk Daniels and state Reps. Tony Cook, R-Cicero; Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; and Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, as they participate in the final session of the season at Celebrations Banquet and Conference Facility in Kokomo.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The public is invited to attend the second Third House Session of 2022, set for 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at the IUK Kresge Auditorium.

The event will feature area legislators, including state representatives Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter, and state senators Jim Buck and Stacey Donato. Legislators will share what they’re working on in the 2022 General Assembly and will answer questions from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and the public.

Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited, so registrations are appreciated. For more information or to register, visit greaterkokomo.com/chambermaster.com/events or call 765-457-5301.

This event is hosted by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce.

