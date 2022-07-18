TIPTON — Tickets for the the Tipton County Historical Society's 6th Annual Picnic With The Past are now on sale.
The event returns from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Cost is $30 per person.
Tickets can only be bought through a pre-sale that ends July 30. Tickets cannot be purchased the day of the event, and tickets are non-refundable.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.tiptonhistorical.com, though tickets purchased online will be accessed a $1.35 processing fee. You may also purchase tickets at the Tipton County Historical Society, 323 W. South St., Tipton, during regular hours, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Ticket price includes a catered meal by Windmill Grill of Kokomo, guided tour, and program book. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Also, a silent auction will be held with several items will be available for bid and The Man With A Lantern will make an appearance.
Golf carts will be available for those who cannot walk distances.
Parking will be in the Tipton County Historical Society's parking lot. Check in will be at the mausoleum.
The event is a fundraiser for the Tipton County Historical Society.
