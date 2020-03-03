Time for cemetery clean-up
GALVESTON — The Galveston Cemetery Association is asking that any wanted decorations be removed by March 15. Clean-up will be March 16 through March 31, weather permitting.
New decorations should not be placed until April 1. Please decorate on the east side of monuments only.
Organist to perform Lenten concert
The 2019–2020 season of Music at Christ concerts continues at Christ Lutheran Church at 7:15 p.m. March 4 at 3401 S. Dixon Road.
The concert will feature organist Erik Matson. Other concerts during Lent will follow on March 11, 18, and 25, and April 1.
Attendance is free of charge, but contributions to the Christ Lutheran Fine Arts Series are accepted. A Lenten midweek service at 6 p.m. and a light meal at 6:30 p.m. will precede each concert. All are invited.
Take on LEGO challenge at library
Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for fun LEGO challenges during the Brick by Brick program. At 5:30 p.m. March 5, the challenge will be to create a LEGO mosaic.
Have sewing machine checked at library
Do you have a sewing machine that you have not used in so long you don’t know if it works? Schedule a one-hour appointment to have a local sewing expert check it out and advise you on how to get it back in working order.
The free Sewing Machine Checkup will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7, at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Registration is required. Call 765-457-3242 to schedule an appointment.
