The Tipton Police Department is currently accepting new officer applications through August 15.
The application packets can be picked up at the department, 225 E. Jefferson St., or they can also be downloaded from the City of Tipton website at http://www.tiptongov.com.
According to the department, the starting yearly salary for a probationary officer is in excess of $43,000, and first class patrolmen have a yearly salary of $44,000. Other benefits include health insurance, health savings account, longevity pay, certification pay and a take home vehicle program.
Completed applications and all other required documents must be turned in to TPD no later than 3 p.m. August 15.
Physical testing will be Saturday, August 24, at Tipton High School, and a comprehensive written assessment will be same afternoon. Applicants must also bring a blank $20 money order to pay for that test.
For more information or questions regarding requirements, contact TPD at 765-675-2152 or visit the department's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.