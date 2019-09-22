TIPTON — Tipton Police Department will host an informal Coffee with a Cop from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the The Alley, 118 S. Main St. Free coffee and donuts will be served.
The event is an opportunity for law enforcement to build relationships with community residents to better problem solve. Residents may ask questions and voice concerns.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Ash Street Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall, 540 Ash St.
