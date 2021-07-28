TIPTON — The Tipton County Historical Society’s annual “Picnic With the Past” is set to return this August.
The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Fairview Cemetery, 418 Fairview Ave. The cost is $30 per person and can be paid online by visiting www.tiptonhistorical.com (a processing fee of $1.35 will apply) or by visiting the historical society’s museum, located at 323 W. South St., from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tickets will not be available the day of the event.
This year marks the fifth time the historical society has put on the event. Last year’s event sold out, and the historical society expects to sell out again this year. Executive Director Jill Curnutt-Howerton said Wednesday that about half of the event tickets had been sold.
Like years past, event goers will receive a book with information on 10 people buried in the cemetery. This year, the residents are Rosie Maxey, Don Havens, Olene Emberton, Phil and Mary Alice Nichols, John Marsee Hoover, Jerry Curnutt, Thomas Wheatley Brown, Leon Warner, Jeff Orbaugh and Mason Lyons. Those attending will be guided on a tour to each of the graves, where either the historical society or family members will tell stories about the deceased.
Dinner will be served picnic style on the lawn of the mausoleum and will be catered by Kokomo’s Windmill Grill. A scavenger hunt will also be held during the tour followed by a visit by The Man with a Lantern.
New additions to the program this year include a silent auction where “cool and antique” items will be available for sale, according to officials, as well as a PA system so the stories can be better heard by all who attend.
