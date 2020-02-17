The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will host a traveling exhibit designed to teach children and their families about money.
Thinking Money for Kids is a museum-quality exhibition that is traveling to 50 U.S. public libraries between 2019 and 2021, including the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. The display is open during regular library hours through March 20, at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
The library has created a website, as well, with all kinds of tips for money management and lesson plans for teachers. Find it at thinkmoney.khcpl.org.
In addition to the exhibit, KHCPL will host a number of programs to teach kids, teens, and adults about money:
Kids’ Flea Market
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 22, South Branch
- Come shop in a kid-run flea market that offers outgrown toys, handmade crafts, and other small items for sale. There’s no registration to attend..
Kids’ Money Manager
- 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 25, South Branch
- Children ages 6 to 9 have few occasions to see what money does and how it’s used, so at this program they’ll gain an understanding of how to use money day to day. Girl Scouts can earn a badge. Online registration required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
Adventure in Coins
- 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 27, South Branch
- Kindergarteners through fifth-graders, learn and then do activities involving coins. Then tour the Thinking Money exhibit. If you’re a Cub Scout, you can earn the Wolf Badge.
Thinking Money for Kids-Book Discussion
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 3, South Branch
- Third- through fifth-graders, have you ever wanted to earn money with a lemonade stand? Come join the discussion of the book “The Lemonade War,” by Jacqueline Davies. It is a competition story between brother and sister to see who can be the first to make $100. A tour of the Thinking Money for Kids exhibit will be included. Snacks are provided.
Thinking Money for Kids Storytime
- 10 a.m., Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, South Branch
- 10 a.m., Mondays, March 2, 9, and 16, Russiaville Branch
- It’s never too early to teach children ages 3 to 5 about money matters. Learn about saving, earning, spending, and greater than and less than through stories, songs, and activities.
Save Money and Redesign & Redefine Your Clothing
- 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8, South Branch
- Third- through eighth-graders, bring in an article of clothing that you have found at a thrift shop or that unworn piece in the back of your closet. You will be taught how to take something used and how to refresh it into a designer look.
Leap Into a New Wardrobe
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., every Monday in February, South Branch
- 1 to 8 p.m., every Thursday in February, Main Branch
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 29, South Branch
- Teens in sixth through 12th grades, revamp your closet with a free clothes swap! Bring in your unwanted or too-small washed clothing to donate. See something you like? Take it. It’s free!
How to Interview
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 24, Main Branch
- Teens in ninth through 12th grades, are you ready to make your debut into the workforce? Nervous about interviewing? Come to this class to learn the dos and don’ts of acing that good job. Online registration required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
Craft Corner
- 1 to 3 p.m., South Branch
- Join us for a free drop-in craft time for teens and adults Feb. 15, when we’ll make a bucket list jar.
Personalized “Fund” Jar
- 2 to 4:30 p.m., March 15, Main Branch
- Teens and adults, do you need to start saving for your next vacation, retirement, or just a rainy day? Come create your own personalized “fund” jar using Cricut Design Space and the library’s Cricut machine. You’ll learn the basic tools and user interface of Cricut Design Space by designing and creating a vinyl decal to put on your “fund” jar. All supplies are provided. Online registration required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
Thinking Money for Adults
Lunch N Learn: Thinking Money
Noon, Thursdays, March 5 and 12, South Branch
- Session 1: Credit reports and Credit Scores
Learn how to get your credit report, what to pay attention to, and learn about the difference between credit scores and credit reports.
- Session 2: Start Small, Save Up
Adults, whether you want to put money aside for unexpected expenses or make a plan to save for your future goals, we have resources that can help. Each session will be hands-on and lunch is provided. Registration required by calling 765-453-4150.
Shred Your Confidential Papers Free
- 9 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m., March 4, South Branch
- Free shredding with a maximum of three file boxes per vehicle, and no plastic containers. Please remove any wire-bound files before shredding.
DIY Natural Cleaning
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., April 7, Main Branch
- Adults may learn about how to save money by making your own earth-friendly cleaning supplies. We will making a small bottle of general cleaner to take home. Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
