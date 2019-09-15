Kokomo’s Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile Ave., will host its annual Fall Harvest Party and Sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21.
Vintage and fall-themed merchandise will be on sale throughout the store, as well as pumpkins, seasonal decor and baked goods. Refreshments will be served.
Special guest Diane Dabbs from Peru’s Ferris Wheel Antiques and Vintage will demonstrate Annie Sloan Chalk Paint techniques from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Paint will be available for purchase.
